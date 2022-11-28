Da zero a ottomila, la storia di Daniele Nardi

Not Available

Nardi, born in Sezze and who died in 2019 on Nanga Parbat, has a special role in the history of Italian mountaineering. The five 8000 Summer ascents (Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, middle summit of Shisha Pangma) testify to his ability at high altitude. The six winter attempts at Nanga Parbat, including the one in 2015 when he arrived 150 meters from the summit, tell of his desire to climb the great mountain of Pakistan via the spur where Albert F. Mummery disappeared in 1895.