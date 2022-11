Not Available

Fatima feels that she is the only one in this world. Dr. Ahmed loves her and marries her despite her past, and Samir gives birth to him. After a period of time, Abbas ends his sentence and searches for Fatima. She finds her address but she goes to his home. , And tries to assault her, in the police department calls her husband, and decides to divorce her and deprives her son and travels outside Egypt, and lives in a state of misery for years.