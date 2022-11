Not Available

Daana Veera Soora Karna (Telugu: దాన వీర శూర కర్ణ) is a 1977 Telugu Hindu movie produced and directed by N. T. Rama Rao. He played three pivotal roles: Karna, Duryodhana, and Krishna. One of his sons, Balakrishna, played a short role of Abhimanyu, son of Arjuna, who in the later years became one of the popular movie actors in Telugu films. Another son, Hari Krishna, played the role of Arjuna.