2014

A deliciously romantic coming together of Gulrez “Gullu” Qadir (Parineeti Chopra) a Hyderabadi shoe-sales girl disillusioned with love because of her encounters with dowry-seeking men; and Tariq “Taru” Haidar (Aditya Roy Kapur) a Lucknawi cook who can charm anybody with the aroma and flavours of his biryani and kebabs.