DAAYEN YA BAAYEN revolves around a schoolteacher in a remote village in the Himalayas who wins a luxury car in a TV contest. His life spirals in a series of comic conflicts as he tries to match the rest of his life to the glamour of the car, undoing himself completely in the process. When the car is stolen, he sets out on a journey to recover more than just his prized vehicle - his lost dignity.