Dabangg

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arbaaz Khan Productions

Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) is a corrupt but golden-hearted police officer in the small town of Uttar Pradesh. He dotes on his mother (Dimple Kapadia) but hates his stepfather (Vinod Khanna) and stepbrother (Arbaaz Khan). He is at loggerheads with the local politician, Cheddi Singh (Sonu Sood), who sets the two half brothers against one another.

Cast

Salman KhanChulbul Pandey
Arbaaz KhanMakhanchan Pandey
Sonu SoodCheddi Singh
Vinod KhannaPrajapati Pandey
Dimple KapadiaNaini
Mahesh ManjrekarRajo's father

Images