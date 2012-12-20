2012

Dabangg 2

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2012

Studio

Arbaaz Khan Productions

Chulbul Pandey is transferred and promoted to Kanpur. He is happily married with Rajjo. Kanpur witness a lot of criminal activities daily and kidnapping, rape and murders are done in broad daylight. The main antagonist/villain is Baccha Bhaiyaa, politician and a strong contender for the upcoming elections and Chulbul Pandey sabotages his political image by revealing his immoral activities to the public, media and police force. Chulbul Pandey takes Baccha Bhaiya head on & remains 'Dabang' as always Written by Dhrumil Parekh Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 2, the second adventure in one of the most successful franchises of all time in Indian cinema. In Dabangg 2, Chulbul Pandey has to battle the evil goon turned politician Baccha Bhaiyya. As he tries to strengthen his family ties with his father and brother. And romance his newly wed wife. And remain 'Dabangg' (fearless) no matter what.

Cast

Sonakshi SinhaRajjo Pandey
Arbaaz KhanMakhanchand 'Makhi' Pandey
Vinod KhannaPrajapati Pandey
Prakash RajBachcha Bhaiya
Kareena Kapoor"Fevicol Se" song girl
Deepak DobriyalGenda

