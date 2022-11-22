Not Available

Arjun Yadav return from the city after completing his studies to get settled in his village with his family consisting of his mother Devi Chaudaran, his older brother Amrit and sister. Arjun finds out that Amrit and Thakur Bhanwar Singh does not get along quiet well and attempts to be a peace-maker between the two. One day situation takes a turn for the worse when Amrit is killed, Devi Chaudaran loses her senses, Arjun's sister is raped and he himself is beaten and tied to a tree. Arjun is then rescued by some sympathetic villagers and run off with his childhood friend Makan Malla in the deep ravines only to turn an outlaw whose only motive is to avenge the killings of his family members.