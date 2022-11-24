Not Available

Dace Decklan: Private Eye is a comedy about Dace Decklan, a private eye who is about to relive his past when virginal Magdalena (Stevie Hall) enters his office asking to him to look for her father, Rados, who Dace left in the jungles of Rambosia many years before. Given a firm warning not to go after the tail by his secretary/lover Pollyanna, Dace finds that Magdalena is not alone in wanting to Rados. It seems he has invented pills that are more potent than Viagra and his ex-scientific partner wants for himself and a mysterious sex-hating religious group called the Americans, run by Satan-hating nutcase Reverend Callahan. In Rambosia, they find that Rados is not the man he once was, obsessed with getting an everlasting erection. Dace and Stevie are confronted by the local drug cartel run by Dominguez, who has a plan to use the pills to start a plan of world domination involving the Japanese and whales. Can Dace save the day and reunite father and daughter?