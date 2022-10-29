Not Available

Dacii

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studioul Cinematografic București

The great King of Dacia, Decebal (Decebalus), is disposed to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to keep the integrity of his people. His own son, Cotyso, is given to the god Zamolxis to the dismay of the King and his daughter Meda. Septimius Severus a young roman devoted to his adopted country, must make the choose between his blood origins and the culture he was raised to

Cast

Pierre BriceSeptimius Severus
Marie-José NatMeda
Georges MarchalFuscus, General Romano
Amza PelleaDecebal
Mircea AlbulescuOluper
György KovácsImparatul Domitianus

View Full Cast >

Images