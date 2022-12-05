Not Available

The #1 box office hit of all time in Vietnam, Bố Già (Dad, I’m Sorry), carries us into the soul of small-alley Saigon life through Ba Sang (Trấn Thành), a chronic meddler whose heart is too big for his own good. Flanked by a hyper-dysfunctional family, Ba Sang sacrifices day-to-day to preserve the tenuous balance between his bullying siblings and his rising YouTuber son. When family cracks rupture, Ba Sang slips into a predicament that threatens to rip his family apart. Bố Già (Dad, I’m Sorry) is a fun, freshly endearing, meaningful story about tangled family dynamics. The film stars mega Vietnamese actor-comedian Trấn Thành with Tuấn Trần, Ngân Chi, NSND Ngọc Giàu, Lê Giang, Hoàng Mèo, Lan Phương, La Thành, Lê Trang, Quốc Khánh, Aquay, Bảo Phúc. Directed by Trấn Thành and Vũ Ngọc Đãng. Produced by Trấn Thành Town, Galaxy Studio, HK Film. US release by 3388 Films.