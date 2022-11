Not Available

Duk-jae is being overlooked at his marketing job and sublimates his unhappiness by getting drunk after work. His boss tells him he’ll be fired if he doesn’t land a contract renewal for Club Hawaii, an establishment where men come to cross-dress in a safe and fun environment. The club owner is willing to renew the contract but only on one condition: that Duk-jae participates to get into the mindset of the membership.