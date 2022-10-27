Dad Made Dirty Movies

Not Available

After escaping a Communist dictatorship in Eastern Europe to make his American dream come true, together with his close friend Ed Wood, Stephen became the father of sexploitation cinema – before the liberalization of pornography. Chronicling his life and work including a hilarious look at his directorial debut / breakthrough, “Orgy of the Dead, which was adapted by Wood from his own novel, had about 20 pages of script, a cemetery set they could use and “no ideas,” this documentary proves Stephen is deserved of the title – worst director of all time!