1988

Dadah Is Death

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 29th, 1988

Studio

Steve Krantz Productions

On 9th of November 1983 two Australians, Kevin Barlow and Geoff Chambers were arrested at Penang Airport in Malaysia carrying 179 grams of Heroin. A crime which in Malaysia carries a mandatory sentence of death... Dadah Is Death (A Long Way From Home) is the true story of Barbara Barlow's desperate attempt to save her son from the Hangmans rope - a courageous effort that involved impassioned pleas to President Reagan, The British Prime Minister, and even the Pope. By July 1986 this international struggle had seemed to reach a hopeless conclusion and all that was left was a mother's love for her son.

Cast

Julie ChristieBarbara Barlow
Hugo WeavingGeoffrey Chambers
John PolsonKevin Barlow
Sarah Jessica ParkerRachel Goldman
Kerry ArmstrongShawn Burton
Robin RamsayWilf Barlow

