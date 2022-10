1973

What began as a documentary about French sculptress Niki de St Phalle finished up as a fantasy about a woman’s attempts to exorcise the influence of her sexually domineering father. Alternately gothic and surreal, de Saint Phalle and Mia Martin are the two protagonists in a kind of ‘Let’s Get Daddy’ charade, acting out their fantasies on the poor unfortunate patriarch, as played by Rainer Diez —Harvard Film Archive