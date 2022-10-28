Not Available

The movie tells a story of an orphan girl who by the time reached high school had her education supported by a "secret admirer" which she calls... read more Daddy Long-legs. Ten years later, still not knowing the identity of this secret admirer, Ha Ji Won gets herself a job at the local radio station. Still, Daddy Long-legs sends her presents and finds ways to cheer her up as she is adjusting to her new job and her demanding colleague. She soon falls for a guy who works as a Records Clerk at the station and at the same time sets out on a quest to help the previous occupant of the apartment she stays in find her true love before all is too late.