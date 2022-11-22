Daddy's Big Boy 2

Not Available

Daddies love them young and hung, and that's what they find in the second volume of the hit series from Icon Male. Adam Russo looks down his nose at potential real estate client Wolf Hudson, until the hot, young stud shows the older Daddy who's really in charge. Nurturing Daddy Nick Capra comforts hurt young houseboy Hunter Page, while Matt Stevens has a romantic interlude with forbidden young lover Sean Cross. Meanwhile, bear Daddy Brad Kalvo brings both of his hot young boy toys together for a night of decadent three-way fun. Written and directed by Nica Noelle