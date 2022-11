Not Available

Tomas Brand returns to the set to do what he does best: star as the King of All Muscle Daddies, and this time it's in Daddy's Forbidden Lust! First, he splits Dakota Payne in half with his top buddy, Arad Winwin, and then returns for a second round with Colton Grey. Later on, Benjamin Gomez fucks his papa bear, Dallas Steele. And Manuel Skye shares his huge uncut cock with Allen King and Max Avila.