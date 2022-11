Not Available

If you're Daddy's Play Thing, then you're ready to go when Daddy is ready to fuck your throat and pound your ass all night long! Muscle daddy Nick Capra treats Devin Franco like a bad little boy. Manuel Skye and Dylan James use Ben Batemen's holes. Dakota Payne and Rod Fogo service Geordie Jackson. And Michael Lucas barebacks Dante Lauro. What would you do to be Daddy's Play Thing?