Dads \'N\' Lads Council House: Extra Dole Version

Tuesday afternoon and doin' fuck all... who gives a shit when you've got a few fit scallies coming round havin' a smoke and just chillin'. Throw in a few older fuckers and suddenly you've got Dads & Lads Council House. There's plenty of fucking and sucking goin' on in this shit hole that's for sure. When the dodgy meter needs lookin' at it's the electrician who gets well and truly fixed... right up his arse. Why's he callin' round anyway? These lads are on the social, so fuck off! See Jason take it up his tight young arse and watch Welsh Zac get a mouthful. Who gives a fuck about the landlord? Forget the rent, he shouldn't be subletting anyway. He's got a big cock though, so get in there! This is another chav special from Triga. If you like horned up lads just wantin' to fuck a tongue up a nice arse, then this won't disappoint. Northern lads mainly in this one, Derby, Nottingham, Bury - all down-to-earth and saying it how it is. That's what we like: cocky northern twats. Bring it on!