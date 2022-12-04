Daeng-Chil And The Twin Light Brothers

Not Available

The aliens of the evil planet in the universe indiscriminately attack the peaceful little stars to occupy the photochemical metal that can be used as the largest weapon. The only survivor pair Wright brothers have metal and avoid the Earth. The planet aliens who have pursued them drive a beautiful, peaceful earth into a panic of terror. On the other hand, Brother Wright, who barely loses his life on the sea of ​​the earth, meets with Dr. Cho, Oh, a senior doctor of photochemistry in Korea, who is the world's leading authority. They join forces to figure out the principles of metal. Drs put the energy of the metal into the Sir Wright brothers and they gain the power of invincibility. The Sir Wright brothers and sisters combine their strengths with boys and girls to fight aliens, save the planet, and pay off the enemies of their parents and brothers.