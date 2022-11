Not Available

That evening Reza, Denny, Lin, and Desy go to Puncak for shooting horror film. When passing through a haunted house, their car brakes down. They are then terrorized by pocong, the keepers of the haunted house. They can escape and stay at an inn. Pocong follows them. Reza cs are terrorized again. According to residents, the pocong is Mimi’s spirits, the most beautiful girl in the village who committed suicide in the inn.