Daffy is looking forward to celebrate Easter but his mysterious animator decides to make very bad things with the three completely new episodes. In the first, "The Yolks on You", Daffy seeks to outfox Sylvester the Cat for a golden egg laid by Prissy the Hen; the second story, "The Chocolate Chase", finds Daffy attempting to protect a chocolate factory from intruders; in the finale, "Daffy Flies North", Daffy attempts to hitchhike north for the winter.