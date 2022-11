Not Available

Dafne has recently lost her mother – and Luigi his wife – in an accident. But whilst this 30-year-old, who was born with Down’s syndrome, is still managing to master her life with verve after the terrible disaster, her father sinks into a depression. It will take all the energy Dafne can muster to help him get back on his feet. Fortunately, headstrong Dafne happens to have a lot of it up her sleeve.