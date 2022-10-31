Daft Punk: Alive 2007

Not Available

Alive 2006/2007 was a concert tour by French electronic music duo Daft Punk, their first tour as a group since 1997. While the 2006 concerts were not given a formal title, the 2007 performances were advertised as "Alive 2007". The 2006 performances and 2007 tour as a whole was later retroactively named "Alive 2006/2007". The tour was met with praise and critical acclaim. The Times described Daft Punk's set as a "memorable sensory spectacle, both dazzling and deafening".