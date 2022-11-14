Not Available

From the man who brought you "Yevaylen" and "Nayev" comes a hilarious peek into the Armenian condition and the necessity of laughter in life. Vahe’s third hysterically funny and engaging monologue tackles diverse topics such as family, marriage, surveys, concentrating on the Armenian American identity and finally the importance of laughter. Along with personal stories and meditations on the Armenian condition, Vahe tries to find an answer to the question “Are the Armenians truly happy, or – as an Irish newspaper claims – are we the saddest nation on the planet?” Vahe performed Dagaveen for over four months at Rococo in Pasadena, California, and has taken the show on the road to various cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe to packed audiences.