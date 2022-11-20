Dagbog fra midten

Not Available

Documentary director Christoffer Guldbrandsen portrays in "Diary from the middle 'Party New Alliance birth, rise and fall. The film is a rare direct entry to the political backstage, where Guldbrandsen followed Naser Khader, Gitte Seeberg, Anders Samuelsen and the party's spin doctors at close range from party formation in May 2007 through the election campaign and to the day Naser Khader arises out of his own party . Brutally honest film shows how emotions and personal relationships controls the crucial choice in politics. Its depiction of batch peak disagreement on New Alliance political project, internal disputes about strategy and tactics as well as uafstemte expectations for cooperation offers the audience a valuable key to understanding one of the most spectacular phenomena in modern Danish politics.