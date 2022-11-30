Not Available

The brothers, Jun and Diego embark on a quest to find their father. Their journey leads them to a mountain town where they meet the beautiful Lila and her brother, the charismatic Pido. Pido is a gracious host, introducing the brothers to the ways of the tribe, where members live a simple existence of brotherhood and equality, far from the corruption and greed that rule “civilization”. Jun is enamored by the possibility of living in Panimdim, little suspecting that the tribesmen’s pacifistic exteriors belie a terrible secret.