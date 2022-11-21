Not Available

Anwar Wagdi plays vagabond musician Alfredo, who comes across an abandoned baby in the night. He tries his best to get our heroes someone to take it and raise it. When that fails, he has no choice but to raise it on his own. He names the child, Dabab, after the beautiful woman he's encountered on the street. Years pass and Dahab grows up to be the Faryuz, who is actually cute, talented and far less grating than our Ms. Temple. Many Chaplinesque hijinks ensue as Alfredo and Dahab play music on the streets, try to scam free food wherever they can and convince the owner of a successful nightclub to let Dahab perform.