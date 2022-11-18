Not Available

Thakur ( is a proud and dignified man with an only daughter, Chanda who is of marriageable age. His wife and he receive a suitable proposal from the house of a lawyer and his wife. They accept this proposal, and make it clear to the lawyer that he is unable to afford any dowry, to which the lawyer agrees. The groom, Suraj, accepts the bride without any dowry. Then Chanda's mother-in-law gets agitated over the lack of dowry and starts harassing Chanda. The lawyer dies suddenly during a court case, and Chanda is blamed for his death. Eventually Chanda is thrown out of the house, and Suraj is unable to do anything. At this point in time, Thakur decides to sell everything and give it all to Chanda's mother-in-law, who is now planning to get Suraj married again. But will this gesture resolve Chanda's problems?