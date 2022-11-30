Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita

Not Available

For the many people, Mela is just another airhead brat girl. With her provocative clothing and crass language anyone would easily judge her as nothing. Until she goes steady with a guy who has an equally bad reputation as she has Ryan, who cheats on her. Upon their breakup, Mela diverts her attention to the campus geek Miguel who hates a woman like her. Challenged by Miguel’s undeniable ire on her, she aims to make him her man. Due to her persistence, Miguel takes her as his girlfriend despite her reputation. Mela makes sure to adjust to Miguel’s strict upbringing and changing everything that she used to.