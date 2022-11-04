Dahil may isang ikaw

Not Available

Two opposing characters. Two contrasting background. One love story written in the stars. When Andrew's (Aga Muhlach) car collides with Anya's (Regine) truck, his relatively peaceful life is destined to change forever. For Anya is not like any other girl. Downright frank and opinionated, Anya knows when not to give up. Despite their initial antagonism, Andrew discovers that beneath Anya's tenacious front is a sweet, spirited woman who knows how to enjoy life. And through Anya, Andrew begins to shed off his rigid stance. But before romance could bloom between them, Andrew is set to marry someone else...