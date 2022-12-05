Dai Abare Tokaido

Not Available

An entertainment movie featuring familiar faces of Toyama no Kin-san, Nezumi Kozo, Yaji Kita, and others who traveled around the Tokaido. Written and directed by Kunio Watanabe. A group of samurai rushed into the Sakura Opera Troupe in the mountain village, chasing a young woman named Chiyohime who was promoting dancing around Edo Asakusa area. Suri Nao and Kinshiro Toyama was there and saved her. Meanwhile, the samurai asked the acquaintance Nezumi Kozo Jirokichi to find her. Jirokichi visited Kinshiro 's house, and found her there…