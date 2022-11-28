Dailies from Dumpland Part 5

Not Available

After the body politic falls to shit, might as well get all your buddies and dance dance dance. Hedonism is the only real cure for tyranny if you're white. The "counter-culture" isn't countering anything, except squares. The "counter-culture" now dresses up in ethnic stereotypes and calls itself "woke" like that Acai Bowl got me woke this morning. Hot yoga then shrooms and molly at the fest, K? The matriculating cancer loves nothingness. The matriculating cancer cannot see beyond the movie in their head. A Zac Efron romantic comedy about bourgeoisie youth finding their passion for nothing, and forming friendships that will last a lifetime and a second. But on the shit-end of the stick, I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face. I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face. I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face. I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face. I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face. I can't get this fucking Trump mask off my face.