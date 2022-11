Not Available

A poor thief assigned her sister to deliver a stolen ring to her lover, but she did not know that the police were tracking her, so she managed to escape from them and had to hide with a man who worked as a train driver and stayed with his friends, and she told them her whole story, and they sympathized with her and fell in love with the driver, but he did not pay her any attention. The girl heads to find her aunt and is surprised that she has become wealthy.