Daisies Cloud Passing. The notice to the startled grass That darkness is about to pass. – Emily Dickinson Daisies cloud passing. A short film that is gone in an instant – a sunny spot of grass is darkened as a cloud presumably passes overhead. Like a Dickinson poem, its simplicity startles, then cuts to the bone. Sarah Neely. July. 2018. World Premiere. Guy Sherwin and Peter Todd: Recent Work. Close-Up Film Centre, London. 12th May 2019.