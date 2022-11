Not Available

From IMDB page: Daisy Gomez is a family counselor in South L.A. married to Max, a gang interventionist. They have a baby daughter, Sarah. They are doing what they can to reduce violence in their troubled neighborhood. But one night, Max is arrested in an FBI and LAPD raid. He faces an extended prison term. County social services take charge of the child. How can Daisy prove her innocence and regain custody of her baby?