Not Available

Daivaar” illustrates the burning issues and tale of woes concerning farmers. This Abhijeet Khuman film revolves around Siddharth, who visits Bhanudas to collect the debt for his late brother but things take unexpected turns when Siddharth meets his childhood sweetheart Yashodhara. This film draws the struggle for upbringing, trust issues, plight of farmers as well as illusions. Set in the backdrop of Maharashtra, the unique characterization of this film has successfully communicated the spirit of the story. “Daivaar” with it’s simplistic approach towards a burning issue, strucks a chord with all audience.