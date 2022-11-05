Dakarguli saundje

Not Available

During the Civil War, a long time friends Ilya, Tanya and Tevdore decide to find the treasure, which is hidden by the counter revolutionists. After many precarious efforts the disguised friends manage somehow to penetrate the enemy’s camp and attend their leadership’s party. Tanya enchants the enemy Commander Kleshchuk and gets hold of the key of his apartment. The friends steal the treasure, baffle Kleshchuk’s pursuit and return the treasure to the government.