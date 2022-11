Not Available

In Modabber family there is an old will which every time causes bloody consequences and that is all the heritage is should remain for their sons only. This time before the will take place their son in law Seif tries to kill the son. But the son Borzu is saved from getting killed by a local hunter who lives in the mountain Dalahoo. All fortunes will go for their nephew Arezoo but after 20 years Borzu is back and wants to take revenge.