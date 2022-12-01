Dalai Lama: Discourse on the Heart Sutra

Not Available

The Heart Sutra is the shortest and the most popular sutra in Buddhism and is regarded as a summation of the wisdom of Buddha. It expresses perfectly the insight attained by non-attachment, the doctrine of emptiness. In Buddhism, reciting Buddha-name and sutra has great merit and virtues and it is one of the effective ways in the cultivation of the Buddhist Way. The Heart Sutra reveals the entire secret of truth of the universe and life. Many Buddhists around the world recite The Heart Sutra daily. Although some may have incredible responses and benefits from it, they may not really and fully understand what it is.