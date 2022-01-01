Not Available

Dalam is a 2013 Telugu-Tamil bilingual action thriller film by debutant director M Jeevan,[1] a protégé of noted Indian director Ram Gopal Varma. The Telugu version Dalam was produced by M. Sumanth Kumar Reddy under the banner of Mammoth Media & Entertainment and released on the first week of 15 August 2013, while Koottam, the Tamil version, will release in 2014. The film starring Naveen Chandra, Piaa Bajpai and Kishore, tells the story of a group of former naxals and their struggles agains the police and politicians to start their lives afresh.