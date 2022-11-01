Not Available

Laarni is a journalist who has been assigned to write a news report about a ghost called Estrela from a village named Cavite. Estrela is believed to be the spirit of a young teenage girl who was brutally abused. Through her research, the reporter learns that before Estrela died by her own father's hands, she witnessed him murder her own mother. It now seems that the story of the ghost of Estrela is more than a myth. Her spirit has returned to seek it's revenge. Can Laarni discover the secret that fuels Estrellas rage before more lives are lost?