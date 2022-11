Not Available

French pop diva Dalida candidly discusses a number of the songs that made her a phenomenal success across Europe, the Middle East and Japan in this celluloid chronicle of the beguiling singer. Dalida -- who earned 45 gold records -- talks about "J'attendrai," "Besame Mucho," "Paroles Paroles" and other hits. The video also includes previously unreleased pictures shot in exotic locales and footage spanning the singer's 30-year career.