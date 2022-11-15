Not Available

Poor young man Mahmoud Fathi electrician and loves music and composing, live in the same House orphan girl Delilah who loves him and trading love, in its composition towards renewal and which does not correspond to respond, he discovers that his girlfriend is sick with TB and to cure her needs a large amount so he agrees to sing Method does not satisfy him to provide, the girl decides to sacrifice herself, committing suicide to free him from this situation and to live his art. Captured by a wealthy Lady insists, intellectual Hanim resume career.