Dallas - War of The Ewings

Not Available

It has been two years since Bobby and Sue Ellen Ewing took over control of Ewing Oil. Although J.R. is successfully managing a large oil conglomerate, he wants to once again own his father's company. When he discovers that Ray Krebbs' land, which is heavily mortgaged, has undiscovered oil on it, he knows that if he plays his cards right, he can purchase the land and have enough money to regain control of Ewing Oil. But his business rival Carter McKay also has his eyes on Ray's property, and may soon join Bobby and Sue Ellen as an executive at Ewing Oil. Both parties hatch schemes in order to get what they want. (Written by Phil Fernando)