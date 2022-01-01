Not Available

Dalmatian Vacation is the three-part series finale of 101 Dalmatians: The Series. It aired on March 2 - March 4, 1998. This episode was released on video outside the US and on LaserDisc in Japan. In the US, it was only issued on Video CD. The video version of the episode edits the three parts into one movie and features the songs "Dalmatian Vacation" and "Surf Puppies" which were not in the broadcast version. These songs were later added to the album The Music of Disney's One Saturday Morning in 1999.