It was autumn 1939, shortly after the attack on Poland by the German army. The military component of the Slovak State are allies of the Nazis, and with them came on Polish territory. They're alongside the mighty army of Hitler's occupation force. In the decimated Polish town the Commander of the Slovak company Major Valenta issues orders that all residents surrender weapons if they own any. Insubordination will be punishable by death. Shortly after, the charming young Polish lady Žofie reports Valenta about: Professor Klosowski, who is Professor of Botany at the local high school, said to be hiding out at home in the library of the gun. Valenta reluctantly executes search warrant and weapon is found, but it is immediately clear that the old Professor became the victim of misunderstandings or possible fraud. To his surprise, he soon discovers that Sophie has a close relationship with Klosowski. But just before he fathoms the mystery, the occupation machinery executes havoc.