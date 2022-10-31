Not Available

Aditya is guy who dreams to become a filmmaker. He desperately tries to fulfill his dream but does not get finance. VK loves a girl but never able to express it to her. Nikhil works in a corporate office and wants to get married. Nikihl's Father arranged a girl name Ria.It turn out to be same girl who VK mad about.Aditiya came up with plan to help VK to get his love of life. Aditiya meets Papu Bhai using VK's connection as return favour.Papu Bhai loves films and item songs and agrees to finance Aditya's film. Ankita is an air hostess, close friend of Ria and Aditiya's fiance. Twist starts in the story when their plan back fired.