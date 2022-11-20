Damascus with Love

Not Available

A Jewish Syrian girl sets for departure from home city Damascus, but reverses her decision because her father discloses a secret that was kept for years. The secret being about a Lover who was thought to be dead. The girl reveals the mysteries of the past in search of another side of magical Damascus, hence falling in love with a Christian man who disappears in Lebanon’s civil war. She finds herself facing a difficult choice, but the city itself will keep the door of love and choices wide open to infinite possibilities.